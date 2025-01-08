BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ebola, Marburg and Zika are manufactured diseases, says lawyer Todd Callender
"Ebola or Marburg or Zika, all of these are manufactured diseases." "How do we know?" "Because you can't patent God's creations, and these are all patented, and we have all the patents..." "We downloaded their database of 470,000 pathogens that they created." "They paid for it. They sell them. This is not controvertible. We have it all." "There is a segment of our society that are eugenicists." "They will stop at nothing until they're done eradicating all those that they find to be undesirable." "[Henry] Kissinger was the one that brought this about and made it US government policy." "So it became official policy of the US government, if memory serves, in 1978, that we would not allow the population of the world to exceed 8 billion people." "So they started sterilization programs..." "And of course, by that point in time, our government had been manufacturing pathogens the entire time through the Department of Energy." "They were creating ways to kill people, whether that was Ebola or Marburg or Zika, all of these are manufactured diseases."

The full 1:09 hour interview with lawyer Todd Callender which streamed on 1 Jan 2025 in a program called "WBAN and 5G with Alix Mayer" is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v64ofhp-wban-and-5g-with-alix-mayer.html

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ebolazikatodd callendermarburg
