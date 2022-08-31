Mike Hobart: U.S. Government Could Co-opt Bitcoin to Strengthen Dollar

Mike Hobart talks Great Reset/Resist, geopolitical phase transition, and how the world is being disrupted on all fronts. The U.S. is extremely fragile and could fracture into two or three federations. He doesn't see anything worth putting money into other than cash and Bitcoin. The U.S. government could co-opt Bitcoin to strengthen the U.S. dollar. CBDCs are extremely dangerous from which there would be no escape. The price of Bitcoin isn't so important and the hydrocarbon space needs to get turned on.





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About Mike Hobart

Mike Hobart is an Army Aviation Veteran that went to college to learn how to workout better. And now he just bitcoins and read things.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)