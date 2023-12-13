Here, have some Cringe from Zelensky and Biden at White House Yesterday

Biden at the meeting with Zelensky said that he had signed an agreement to allocate $200 million to Ukraine. https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3615582/biden-administration-announces-new-security-assistance-for-ukraine/

Zelensky, in response, began to ask for more money: he said that he wanted to “work faster with frozen Russian assets” (this is approximately $300 billion).

The Hill: Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday afternoon that a deal before Christmas was “practically impossible”

Biden, at a press conference with Zelensky, said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO only after victory in the war.

According to him, Kiev will be accepted into the Alliance “when all the allies agree to this and all the conditions are met. But now we must make sure that they, first of all, win the war.”



