The Utter Nonsense Of Double Masks, Still Leak like No Mask At All And Offer No Protection.

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The experts come up with new failsafe guarantees every other week to save our lives. But turns out, they have a perfect record. They haven't been right yet. We're rooting for them, but doesn't look good. Better take care of yourself and leave the mask home.