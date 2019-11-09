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Episode 71 - The Truth About the California Wildfires
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54 views • November 09, 2019
Do you know how you can tell it is Fall, bordering on Winter? California is on fire! This annual event seems to fall on the heels of Oktoberfest and, we are being led to believe that, the problem is getting worse. Why? Well, of course, the sole reason for this repetitive event is . . . . climate change!
In this episode, we examine the validity of that claim and try to arrive at the truth about the California wildfires.
In this episode, we examine the validity of that claim and try to arrive at the truth about the California wildfires.
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