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Democrats are Freaks and Transhumanism is a Conspiracy or a Fact?
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50 views • March 03, 2022
The two big stories of course are the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the American Trucker Convoy. We take also at the reactions to the Biden of the Union address and show how democrats are freaks. "Conspiracy" theories are also discussed. Is there a globalist plot to put chips in our hands in all of us and additionally chips in our brains? By doing this would help our corrupt governments have complete control over the whole population. We discuss these political subjects and more in this newest episode.
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Credits:
Whoopi Goldberg Repeats Trump's Nickname For Biden
https://rumble.com/vw9smi-whoopi-goldberg-repeats-trumps-nickname-for-biden.html
The Jimmy Kimmel Show Is Filmed In A Masonic Temple!
https://odysee.com/@StrangeTV:9/jimmy-kimmel-show-is-filmed-in-a-masonic-temple:4
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Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
Whoopi Goldberg Repeats Trump's Nickname For Biden
https://rumble.com/vw9smi-whoopi-goldberg-repeats-trumps-nickname-for-biden.html
The Jimmy Kimmel Show Is Filmed In A Masonic Temple!
https://odysee.com/@StrangeTV:9/jimmy-kimmel-show-is-filmed-in-a-masonic-temple:4
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
BrittRepublican
https://t.me/BrittRepublican
SuperNanaNews
https://t.me/SuperNanaNews
General McInerney
https://t.me/GeneralMcInerney
Donald Trump Jr
https://t.me/TrumpJr
AbsoluteConviction1776
https://t.me/Absolute1776
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
Flyover Conservatives
https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
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