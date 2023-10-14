If the bombing of Gaza doesnt stop, we will stop gas supply to the world. The Emir of Qatar

"If the bombing of Gaza doesn't stop, we will stop gas supply of the world."
The Emir of Qatar.Massive of true. Could be a very cold winter in Europe. "If the bombing of Gaza doesn't stop, we will stop gas supply of the world." The Emir of Qatar.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.