Create New Account
If the bombing of Gaza doesnt stop, we will stop gas supply to the world. The Emir of Qatar
channel image
Be Children of Light
232 Subscribers
82 views
Published 21 hours ago

"If the bombing of Gaza doesn't stop, we will stop gas supply of the world."


The Emir of Qatar.Massive of true. Could be a very cold winter in Europe. "If the bombing of Gaza doesn't stop, we will stop gas supply of the world." The Emir of Qatar.


Keywords
russiawarukrainecensorhip by tv media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket