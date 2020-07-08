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Interview w/ Richard Gage
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28 views • July 08, 2020
Richard Gage of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 (www.ae911truth.org/) talks about the ignored evidence of the official 9/11 investigation and why over 3K professionals and 22K members of the public are pushing to re-open the investigation. Get AUTONOMY at http://bit.ly/truthconduitautonomy
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