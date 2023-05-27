https://gettr.com/post/p2i1fd3bfde

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

It is important to know how the CCP, a foreign enemy, has hijacked this country's justice system. The New Federal State of China will not stop working and will keep pounding on the issue until we get an answer.

重要的是要知道中共這個外敵是如何劫持這個國家的司法系統的。 新中國聯邦不會停止工作，將繼續在這個問題上不斷努力，直到得到答案。

