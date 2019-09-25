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Eric Dubay and Eddie Bravo Go Beyond the Imaginary Curve
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130 views • September 25, 2019
Big thanks to Del, Gav, Elissa Hawke, and Eddie Bravo for this excellent, informative and humorous discussion about the current state and future of the Flat Earth community.
If you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to Beyond the Imaginary Curve here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
If you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to Beyond the Imaginary Curve here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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