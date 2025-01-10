10/01/2025-America Under Biometrics, Training > Gear: Its The Pilot Not The Plane

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Don't Overthink Your Rifle-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ECt0BhUoZc Col MacGregor, USA is owned by aintreel-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/fb/f8/5c/fbf85c0c75f5313e50eb214140ff60b7.mp4 https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/09/30/the-surveillance-state-the-zionists-who-control-americas-news/ Kalergi plan for genocide of Whites-https://gab.com/Sushipal/posts/115294063309389507/media/1 EU biometrics-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115295635436388880/media/1 Tik tok removing "anti semitisms"-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115296919268195089 Todd Blanche, the face of leftist f*ckery in the trump administation/doj-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115293360214375789/media/1 Battery pack used to assassinate Kirk-https://gab.com/Phildar7/posts/115293682492804307