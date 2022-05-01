【G-Times News】Wall Street’s Greed Determines Fate of Chinese Communist Party

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During a livestream on April 24th, Miles Guo shared his view on the relationship between Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Russia. He said their cooperation in the past three decades following the collapse of the Soviet Union was based on their commonalities of communism, dictatorship, and the desire to enslave people.