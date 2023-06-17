And We Know 6.16.2023 SEAL BROKEN. Former PRESIDENTS can be INDICTED, ARRESTED! 16-year plan foiled! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
June 16, 2023
It gets better by the hour. Sitting in this room going over the massive amount of material is breathtaking. I wish we had several hours to do this, but we will again hit the cliff notes and discuss the amazing areas of exposure of so many on many levels. Here we go.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros
—————————————————
Remdesivir/Veklury Class Action against the FDA and Gilead
https://www.myerandscher.com/
The liars in CDC
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/175127
Roseanne speaks on the Great Awakening and how the Plandemic backfired on them: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15925
Roseanne on mind control, Hollywood, The CIA, and predictive programming: https://t.me/PepeMatter/15926
George Soros gave over one hundred million dollars to Human Rights Campaign which quietly effects the ESG rating that has held corporations captive to their woke agenda. https://t.me/PepeMatter/15942
BREAKING: We've obtained internal docs from @FoxNews employees. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1669457286677291008.html
Don Jr sums up perfectly why they’re going after Trump: “The one thing you’re not allowed to do in DC is stop the forever wars that seem to get everyone so rich. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4660
So after being silent for almost 17Hrs
https://twitter.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1669469188455374850?s=20
He stopped the 16-year plan in its tracks. https://twitter.com/TwinTowerCity/status/1669497023907909632?s=20
——————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ulzgi-6.16.23-seal-broken.-former-presidents-can-be-indicted-arrested-16-year-pla.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.