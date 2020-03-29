Messages from Jesus - Pray the Virus will Dissipate

Jesus said: “My people, during this Lent you are being tested with little entertainment because sports games and even schools are being shut down. Because of your corona virus, you are suffering more from your new way of life. You can still pray and fast, but helping people may be more difficult. Pray that your churches can remain open, but your sick people should stay home. You do not want to infect your priests or your fellow parishioners. You already are taking Holy Communion in the hand and avoiding shaking hands at the sign of peace. Some churches are removing holy water fonts at the entrances. Keep praying for this sickness to stop.”Jesus said: “My people, this pestilence of the corona virus is testing your people, and some may be drawn to Me in fear of dying. In many catastrophes people start praying to Me to help them through this epidemic. I will find a way to provide any needed food, especially if you are quarantined in your homes. Those people, who stored up extra food as I requested, will be able to eat if they cannot get out to the stores that have food. If there are food shortages, you could see a danger to your lives, and a need to come to My refuges. Trust in My protection because I will warn you when you need to come to My refuges.”