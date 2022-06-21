Child Molesting Pedos Caught On Tape Demonic Sex Fetish Shows Aimed Directly At Children





In Christian tradition, Pride is the deadliest of all sins: It is the sin that made Lucifer himself fall from heaven. Now, in America, every year the forces of darkness try to dedicate the entire month of June to this sin. And every year, their ambitions grow more nakedly demonic. It used to just be Pride Parades and celebrations of gay marriage. But now, it’s drag queen story hour and sex fetish shows aimed directly at children, with child molesters and pedophiles as the stars.

It’s worth being explicit about this: “Drag Queen story hour” is about pedophilia. Every drag queen who wants to put on a show like that for children is a pedophile. They want to groom and molest and rape kids. Period. No exceptions. If that wasn’t what they wanted they wouldn’t be doing it. The entire point of drag queen shows for kids is that they get a sexual thrill out of it. These are shows meant to enable and glorify child rape. The teachers and librarians who sit around and do nothing while this happens – are enablers. The GOP lawmakers who let this happen without fighting to ban it, completely, are enablers too. These people are just as guilty as the pedophiles, themselves, and they should be locked up right next to the rapists themselves.