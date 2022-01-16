Former B-1 Bomber Pilot Robin Steenman Blows CRT to Smithereens

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TAKEAWAYS
Why we need replace the Great Minds Wit & Wisdom curriculum
How gender dysphoria is encouraged and taught to First Graders
Diversity-Equity-Inclusion explained and exposed for what it is: CRT in praxis
What we can do to block CRT and negative impacts of SEL in our local schools
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