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Former B-1 Bomber Pilot Robin Steenman Blows CRT to Smithereens
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93 views • January 16, 2022
Robin Steenman chair for Moms for Liberty - Williamson County, Tennessee, explains how Diversity-Equity-Inclusion policy is actually CRT in praxis and will rot any institution in which it is implemented. Social Emotional Learning is an integral part of public school education and it is the latest vehicle for social justice training and CRT for children. Robin will help you reclaim your parental rights when it comes to your kids’ education! The biggest tip? Engage with your child’s teacher, read the books assigned to your child, and even more importantly, read the teacher's manual to see exactly how that book is presented in the classroom setting.


TAKEAWAYS

Why we need replace the Great Minds Wit & Wisdom curriculum

How gender dysphoria is encouraged and taught to First Graders

Diversity-Equity-Inclusion explained and exposed for what it is: CRT in praxis

What we can do to block CRT and negative impacts of SEL in our local schools


🛠 ROBIN’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Donate to Robin and her team via email: [email protected]
Interview with The Epoch Times: https://bit.ly/EPOCHTIMESRobin
Let’s Talk Wit & Wisdom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7Ew_ljlKr8
Download Wit & Wisdom Powerpoint: https://bit.ly/WITANDWISDOMPP
PBS Pygmy Seahorse Video: https://bit.ly/SeahorsePBS
Quisha King Speaks Out Against CRT: https://youtu.be/GiGjZY6JrkI

🔗 CONNECT WITH ROBIN STEENMAN
Website: www.momsforliberty.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/momsforlibertywilliamsontn
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/moms4libertywc/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Moms4LibertyWC
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCInSSKWsOZElJrueeucrQNw

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Keywords
educationtennesseeparental rightsdiversityindoctrinationgender dysphoriasocial justiceequitypilotcrtpublic schoolinclusionselb-1 bombercritical race theorymoms for libertysocial emotional learningtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showgreat mindsrobin steenmanwit and wisdom
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