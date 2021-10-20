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In de video is de chef van de
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0 view • October 20, 2021
Italië: "In de video is de chef van de politiebrigade verontwaardigd over het bevel van de regering en weigert hij ongewapende mensen aan te vallen, water op hen te gieten en traangas te spuiten! Hij roept terwijl hij zijn helm op een gepantserde auto gooit:" Schiet, toon de hele wereld! .. Hoe kunnen we dit tegen onze mensen doen? Ik kan dat niet! "
Italy: "In the video, the chief of the police brigade is outraged by the order of the government and refuses to attack unarmed people, pour water on them and spray tear gas! He shouts while throwing his helmet on an armored car: "Shoot, show the whole world! .. How can we do this to our people? I can not do that! "
Join Dutch Digger News t.me/maddogholland
Italy: "In the video, the chief of the police brigade is outraged by the order of the government and refuses to attack unarmed people, pour water on them and spray tear gas! He shouts while throwing his helmet on an armored car: "Shoot, show the whole world! .. How can we do this to our people? I can not do that! "
Join Dutch Digger News t.me/maddogholland
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