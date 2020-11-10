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The Untruth About Stefan Molyneux 2: "The whole arena of the species needs to be cleaned up!”
Stefan Molyneux
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Hey, you want to hear something REALLY bad about me?

In 2014, I said: “The whole breeding arena of the species needs to be cleaned the f up!”

Was I talking about government eugenics programs?

Of COURSE not!

I was CLEARLY talking about the need to keep abusive people away from your children.

In this speech, I ALSO explain my opposition to white supremacy, white nationalism and ANY concept of racial superiority or inferiority.

Get the facts about Stefan Molyneux!

My interviews with scientists and academics about IQ: www.fdrurl.com/IQ

The show the original quote was taken from: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/2740/conformity-and-the-cult-of-friendship--wednesday-call-in-show-july-2nd-2014

Quote is at 3:55:13

The BOMB IN THE BRAIN series:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80

Thank you for listening to the truth!

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