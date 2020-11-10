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The Untruth About Stefan Molyneux 2: "The whole arena of the species needs to be cleaned up!”
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9 views • November 10, 2020
Hey, you want to hear something REALLY bad about me?
In 2014, I said: “The whole breeding arena of the species needs to be cleaned the f up!”
Was I talking about government eugenics programs?
Of COURSE not!
I was CLEARLY talking about the need to keep abusive people away from your children.
In this speech, I ALSO explain my opposition to white supremacy, white nationalism and ANY concept of racial superiority or inferiority.
Get the facts about Stefan Molyneux!
My interviews with scientists and academics about IQ: www.fdrurl.com/IQ
The show the original quote was taken from: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/2740/conformity-and-the-cult-of-friendship--wednesday-call-in-show-july-2nd-2014
Quote is at 3:55:13
The BOMB IN THE BRAIN series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80
Thank you for listening to the truth!
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🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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In 2014, I said: “The whole breeding arena of the species needs to be cleaned the f up!”
Was I talking about government eugenics programs?
Of COURSE not!
I was CLEARLY talking about the need to keep abusive people away from your children.
In this speech, I ALSO explain my opposition to white supremacy, white nationalism and ANY concept of racial superiority or inferiority.
Get the facts about Stefan Molyneux!
My interviews with scientists and academics about IQ: www.fdrurl.com/IQ
The show the original quote was taken from: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/2740/conformity-and-the-cult-of-friendship--wednesday-call-in-show-july-2nd-2014
Quote is at 3:55:13
The BOMB IN THE BRAIN series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB3F2CF45EEB95C80
Thank you for listening to the truth!
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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