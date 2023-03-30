Ex-PM of Italy - Scolds his country in Fiery Speech - Break things off with rogue state UK - for Sending Highly Toxic 'DEPLETED URANIUM' Arms to the Kiev regime. (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/73628290-ae5f-4286-b898-a123210b1d44
Ex-PM of Italy scolds his country in fiery speech to break things off with rogue state UK for sending highly toxic depleted uranium arms to the Kiev regime.
Warning against "catastrophe" of international proportions, Five Star Party chief Giuseppe Conte wants Rome to stop pumping Ukraine with weapons altogether.
