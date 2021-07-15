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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1712 - Bryan Hervey - Report on the crime
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1 view • July 15, 2021
Bryan was driving, when he made eye contact with Ward, who was a passenger in another vehicle. Angered, Ward ordered the driver of the car to follow Bryan’s vehicle, before opening fire. Bryan wrote down the license plate number and description of the vehicle, before running from his car towards a nearby house in search of help. Ward followed Bryan and shot him multiple times, causing him to collapse to the ground, before shooting him again.
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