Telepathic trauma therapy - short on background and on anxiety

How does telepathic trauma therapy work?
This is the introduction to our Norwegian workshop, on November 29, 2022, where Ole Blente talks about how traumas occur, and how these can be resolved with the use of telepathy. He also talks shortly about anxiety.
To learn more, visit www.innate.one
