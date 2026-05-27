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THE ALIEN CARD: Decoding the President's Biblical Warfare
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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THE ALIEN CARD: Decoding the President's Biblical Warfare


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7a1cli-trumps-china-masterstroke-financial-reset-and-the-coming-accountability-eye.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


They wanted to play the alien card. Hillary Clinton herself asked: "Is it time?" But President Trump got there first—not to distract, but to disarm.


In this strategic briefing, Captain Pete Matisoo cuts through the noise surrounding UFO disclosure, extraterrestrials, and the Galactic Federation. His message is clear: sound elections and sound money come first. Sovereignty is preeminent. Everything else is secondary—and possibly a distraction.


But there's a deeper layer. Captain Pete connects the biblical prophets of Baal—450 of them who cut themselves while taunting Elijah—to the modern cabal. Wall Street's bull? That's Baal. The "sickos" in leadership? Prophets of Baal. And Trump's strategy? Exactly what Elijah did: taunt the enemy until they exhaust themselves, weaken their position, and become vulnerable to capture and destruction. Trump isn't speaking to us. He's speaking to them.


The alien narrative is real—but it's also a weapon. The question is whose hands it's in. And right now, the White Hats are controlling the story.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
enemy withinprophets of baalnarrative controlgenesis chapter sixgalactic federation portalssound elections sound moneyindividual sovereignty preeminentalien card distractionwall street bull baal worshiptrump taunting enemyelijah strategyoccupied territorytrump speaking to enemybaal prophets cutting themselvesexterminate deep state
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