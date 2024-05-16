Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘We Get Paid to Vaccinate Your Children’: Pediatrician Reveals Details of Big Pharma Payola Scheme
channel image
WBS
479 Subscribers
148 views
Published Yesterday

In an interview on Children’s Health Defense’s “Vax-Unvax” bus, Dr. Paul Thomas exposed the financial incentives pediatricians receive for administering vaccines, including kickbacks of up to $240 per visit.


https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pediatricians-paid-vaccinate-children-pharma-payment-scheme-dr-paul-thomas/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


Keywords
vaccinemoneychilddoctorpaidthomasvaccinatedr paulpolly tommy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket