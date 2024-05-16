‘We Get Paid to Vaccinate Your Children’: Pediatrician Reveals Details of Big Pharma Payola Scheme

In an interview on Children’s Health Defense’s “Vax-Unvax” bus, Dr. Paul Thomas exposed the financial incentives pediatricians receive for administering vaccines, including kickbacks of up to $240 per visit.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pediatricians-paid-vaccinate-children-pharma-payment-scheme-dr-paul-thomas/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
