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Ball Earth Skeptics Interview with Eric Dubay
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250 views • November 26, 2019
In this roundtable discussion with John Le Bon and the Ball Earth Skeptics we cover topics ranging from shills in the flat Earth movement to astrotheology and kundalini awakening.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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