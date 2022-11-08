Inflation Misery

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A Major Concern For Most Americans
* The race lady: ‘inflation’ is a GOP invention!
* The impact of [Bidan]’s economy on voters.
* Inflation usually means big losses for the party in power.
* It’s a nasty tax on working-class people — and the left appears tone-deaf.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 November 2022