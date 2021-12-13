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Is the 3rd Temple and the Abomination of Desolation really an assault on you, Temple of God
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260 views • December 13, 2021
As the Days of Noah, so share there be a gene / dna corruption. We prove the temple of God is you as a Christian and talk about Daniel the 4th Beast System and the seed war as professed by Scripture. Is the third temple and the abomination of desolation really an assault on you, the Temple of God. Will the anti Christ be connected to AI / transhumism, virtual reality to enslave you at Sodom and Egypt? Why is there a desperation to jack your kids with MRNA?
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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