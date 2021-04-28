© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates and the WHO - Event 201 Global Pandemic Exercise (simulated corona virus pandemic) Oct. 2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • April 28, 2021
At the same time as the 'VIRUS' leaked from the Wuhan Level 4 lab, the authoritarian control freaks were engaged in a live 'DRILL' dealing with a situation involving a 'rogue virus' terrorizing the planet... "How Liiiiberal!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.