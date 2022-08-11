The Power of Unity!

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What can stop people who have a strong foundation, who are inspired and determined to find the best way? They are an unstoppable force.
For more information click this link to watch a video called "Coming Together Like The First Christians": https://bit.ly/3A44pb0
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