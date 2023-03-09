If you use New Age witchcraft "boy or girl" pendulum on pregnant, you get LGBT demon-possessed fetus

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). This is a warning to all pregnant mothers. If you use the devil's New Age witchcraft occult pendulums to find out if your fetus is a boy or girl, or of if you read your newspaper's horoscope fortune-telling section, or if your grandmother is a Wicca witch, or if you let your church witches rape your baby in the church women’s group or get raped by your reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastor, or you conduct pregnant women’s prenatal yoga exercise demon-summoning (each yoga posture summons a certain demon spirit), then your baby will be born demon-possessed by gay homosexual & lesbian demon spirits as the Draco reptilian chimera avatar gay mafia elites' gay sex slave populace. These Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar people know psychically who the gay & lesbian humans are with LGBTPB demon spirits inside them, so they will approach them in the bars and schools and work and restaurants and parties. The sexual appetite of these demons are not humans, but they are perverse, because they are not God’s creation, but they are manufactured nephilim & chimera fake aliens, as well as fallen angel fake aliens. They will astral molest your human specie’s children while they sleep, and they will suck your penis and finger your vagina and dig your anus to your second and third and fourth generation children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, if you mess with the occult realm of Satan Lucifer. When the Western feminist nations rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual lesbian pedophile bestiality) fallen angels to ridicule God, and they cross-dress in men’s pants to blaspheme God’s Creation, and they kick out the men from the family and raise the children as single mothers, then the Western feminist nations apostate harlot Church that has over 50% divorce rate and whose women behave like men, will be judged like Sodom & Gomorrah was by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. When the 1960s generation get taken over by the accursed hippy rebellion generation’s demons then witchcraft rebellion New Age occult demons come in next; then it is only a matter of time until Jezebel feminism demons and narcotics witchcraft demons come in; and then, pedophile cannibal Satanist abortion child sacrifice demons and LGBTPB gay & lesbian demons come in; and then, demons in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” bodies of servant human occult necromancy spirit guide “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” spirit channeling New Age witch feminists come in to take over every key position in society, in order to carry out extermination of the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax stealing” pastors and religious Christian hordes. All their politicians and church pastors and court judges and school teachers and Hollywood celebrities and nursery staff and military leaders and police officers and pediatricians and CIA NSA MI6 FBI agents and idol singers and college professors will get replaced by nephilim & chimera & fallen angel incarnate avatar LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) demon spirit incarnate avatars. You have been warned.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine