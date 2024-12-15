Cider Sunday :Locust Honey Pear 4.75/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 6% for the ABV, 0 IBUs as usual for a cider and the SRM is a Beautiful 15 by my eye.
Nice , tasty and interesting the -.25 was because I want it to be a bit more pear than apple.
Oh well, such is life my friends.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1