Cider Sunday :Locust Honey Pear 4.75/5*

Running 6% for the ABV, 0 IBUs as usual for a cider and the SRM is a Beautiful 15 by my eye.

Nice , tasty and interesting the -.25 was because I want it to be a bit more pear than apple.

Oh well, such is life my friends.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/