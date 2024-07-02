Polling shows concerns about Biden among Democrats, despite support against Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden's campaign has pointed to polling following his poor debate performance that still shows support for the president head-to-head against Donald Trump, but as CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns reports, there are underlying concerns about Biden that are coming to the forefront.
