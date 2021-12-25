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The Gift Of Life Is In Our Hands
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50 views • December 25, 2021
Jim Gale may well hold the key to not just defeating the globalists, but saving the planet, and your life. That may sound like hyperbole, but after watching this video you may not think so.
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Badass Uncle Sam
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Badass Uncle Sam
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