Islam, King of the North, AI, Nephilim, Alberto, Transhumanism, Fourth Beast & Ten Horns

RR 2026-03-23 #275

Resistance Rising #275: 23 March 2026

Topic list:

* Daniel 11’s “King of the North and King of the South”: a complex passage.

* Gemma gives Johnny a ration of shit over Alberto’s narrative on Rome creating Islam.

* How quickly Johnny brings Gemma around with this tack.

* Caves and hills: prisons for unclean spirits? What say you, Gemma?

* “Vatican observatories on sacred grounds”: they’re not looking at stars, they’re monitoring prison gates.

* These prisons become the New Temple.

* When the Jesuits steal Apache burial grounds, they get a “dispensation” from the “de-colonization/Social Justice script”!

* Google AI outs the trans-humanist link to the Nephilim: Rome’s modern MK-Ultra.

* Johnny volunteers to be “Vision”: the Entertainment industry REFUSES to create: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.

* Alberto a fraud? Gemma says “Frank Herbert’s ‘soft disclosure’ too precise to be ignored”!!!

* The Manufactured Threat of Jihad: modern extension of Unam Sanctam.

* Viet D. MINH and Jesuit Georgetown’s inversely-named “Patriot Act”.

* Are the Seven Hills of Rome an epicenter of demonic gateway power?

* The Smithsonian: Jesuit gate-keepers.

* Evangelical Nephilim snake-oil salesmen.

* Transhumanism

* Communists, Freemasons, Jews & Jihadis: the revolving door of masks for the Fourth Beast.

* The JESUIT Third Reich

* The sophisticated eschatological pivot of the Ten Horns.

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