Islam, King of the North, AI, Nephilim, Alberto, Transhumanism, Fourth Beast & Ten Horns

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RR 2026-03-23 #275
Resistance Rising #275: 23 March 2026
Topic list:
* Daniel 11’s “King of the North and King of the South”: a complex passage.
* Gemma gives Johnny a ration of shit over Alberto’s narrative on Rome creating Islam.
* How quickly Johnny brings Gemma around with this tack.
* Caves and hills: prisons for unclean spirits? What say you, Gemma?
* “Vatican observatories on sacred grounds”: they’re not looking at stars, they’re monitoring prison gates.
* These prisons become the New Temple.
* When the Jesuits steal Apache burial grounds, they get a “dispensation” from the “de-colonization/Social Justice script”!
* Google AI outs the trans-humanist link to the Nephilim: Rome’s modern MK-Ultra.
* Johnny volunteers to be “Vision”: the Entertainment industry REFUSES to create: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW.
* Alberto a fraud? Gemma says “Frank Herbert’s ‘soft disclosure’ too precise to be ignored”!!!
* The Manufactured Threat of Jihad: modern extension of Unam Sanctam.
* Viet D. MINH and Jesuit Georgetown’s inversely-named “Patriot Act”.
* Are the Seven Hills of Rome an epicenter of demonic gateway power?
* The Smithsonian: Jesuit gate-keepers.
* Evangelical Nephilim snake-oil salesmen.
* Transhumanism
* Communists, Freemasons, Jews & Jihadis: the revolving door of masks for the Fourth Beast.
* The JESUIT Third Reich
* The sophisticated eschatological pivot of the Ten Horns.
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