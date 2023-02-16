https://gettr.com/post/p28g416c5fd
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: If the Chinese Communist Party did not have its brainwashing firewall and lost control over the media in CCP China and around the world, its days are numbered; once the ChatGPT was manipulated by the devil (Communist Party), it would impose a deadly threat to the entire mankind
#CCPsCode #brainwash #fairwall #ChatGPT
2/15/2023 文贵直播：中共如果没有了洗脑防火墙、失去对中共和外国媒体的控制，就没几天活头了；ChatGPT一旦被魔鬼控制，对全人类都是威胁！
#中共密码 #洗脑 #防火墙 #ChatGPT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.