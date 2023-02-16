https://gettr.com/post/p28g416c5fd

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: If the Chinese Communist Party did not have its brainwashing firewall and lost control over the media in CCP China and around the world, its days are numbered; once the ChatGPT was manipulated by the devil (Communist Party), it would impose a deadly threat to the entire mankind

#CCPsCode #brainwash #fairwall #ChatGPT





2/15/2023 文贵直播：中共如果没有了洗脑防火墙、失去对中共和外国媒体的控制，就没几天活头了；ChatGPT一旦被魔鬼控制，对全人类都是威胁！

#中共密码 #洗脑 #防火墙 #ChatGPT



