FMR. MINISTRY OF DEFENCE UFO EXPERT, NICK POPE, JUST GOT PEW PEW'D OUT OF HERE!

See if you can solve this mystery! Which of his many rounds of vaccines caused his super duper turbo cancer? I'm not sure that he even took the covid shots! 🤔

Movie clip: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Music: Ella Fitzgerald - Two Little Men in a Flying Saucer, Alice in Chains - Nutshell

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Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report