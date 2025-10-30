Rev. Dr. Tom & Brenda Seppo “The Fundamentals of a Godly Marriage”

📺Hope in Him 🙏

In this episode of Hope in Him, host Gordon Farnsworth welcomes Rev. Dr. Tom Seppo and his wife Brenda to explore the biblical foundations of a thriving, Christ-centered marriage.

They examine one of the most universal experiences in married life: navigating challenges in marriage. Whether you’re in a season of joy or facing moments of tension, this conversation offers a faith-filled perspective on how to strengthen your relationship.





For more information about the Marriage Basics Class visit https://www.optrans.org/event-list





