Rev. Dr. Tom & Brenda Seppo “The Fundamentals of a Godly Marriage”

📺Hope in Him 🙏
In this episode of Hope in Him, host Gordon Farnsworth welcomes Rev. Dr. Tom Seppo and his wife Brenda to explore the biblical foundations of a thriving, Christ-centered marriage.
They examine one of the most universal experiences in married life: navigating challenges in marriage. Whether you’re in a season of joy or facing moments of tension, this conversation offers a faith-filled perspective on how to strengthen your relationship.
For more information about the Marriage Basics Class visit https://www.optrans.org/event-list
