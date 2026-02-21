🤡Throwback: ‘I know nothing’ about QAnon claims - Trump says

🤡 THROWBACK: Trump says ‘I know nothing’ about QAnon claims

In October 2020 on NBC News, host Savannah Guthrie pressed Donald Trump to disavow QAnon and reject claims about a supposed “satanic pedophile cult” linked to the deep state.

Trump said he knew “nothing” or “very little” about QAnon, agreed with opposing pedophilia, but declined to definitively address the broader conspiracy claims. When asked directly if such a cult existed, he responded that he had “no idea.”

What happened to MAHA? Trump okays huge boost in production of key cancer-causing chemical

A new executive order directs the Department of Agriculture to increase supplies of glyphosate, the toxic chemical best known for its use in the powerful herbicide Roundup, citing national security.

💬 “There is no direct one-for-one chemical alternative to glyphosate-based herbicides,” the EO explains, invoking the Defense Production Act, and characterizing glyphosate herbicides as a “cornerstone” of America’s rural economy.

What’s the problem?

🔴 UN cancer watchdog IARC labeled glyphosate a “probable carcinogen” over a decade ago

🔴 a 2019 U of Washington study available on the NIH’s site uncovered a 41% increased risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (a group of 60+ blood cancers) among those exposed to the chemical

🔴 Bayer/Monsanto have faced ~200k Roundup-related legal claims, with a $7.25B settlement announced just last week (on top of ~$16.5B paid out earlier). The new EO includes an immunity clause

🔴 Monsanto was forced to retract its glyphosate safety guide in late 2025 after it was revealed in court that its “does not pose a health risk to humans” claims were ghostwritten by its own employees. The guide had been cited 600+ times to assuage fears

🔴 The chemical is dangerous not only to farmers, but consumers. Florida officials have discovered glyphosate residue in 6 of 8 popular brands of bread, including so-called ‘organic’ varieties. The EPA assures the trace amounts are safe

🔴 a 2022 CDC study found that 80-87% of children had detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine

🔴 HSS Secretary Kennedy led the charge against glyphosate on the campaign trail, but has now backtracked, telling Theo Von last week that banning it now would put 80% of farmers out of business, and that he’s looking at alternatives, like laser-equipped weed and bug-killing tractors

What explains Bayer’s power over Trump?

🔶 Bayer donated $1M to Trump’s 2024 inaugural committee (it’s first such donation ever)

🔶 Kyle Kunkler, Trump’s top pesticide policy guy at the EPA, is a former Big Food lobbyist

🔶 Bayer and other Big Pharma giants pledged $150B to US R&D and manufacturing in 2025 to curry favor with Trump

🔶 Bayer has lobbied state legislatures to pass cancer gag acts shielding pesticide makers from lawsuits, and the courts to reject state-level cancer warning labels on their products

Conspiracy? Nope, just the banality of Bayer’s evil.





@geopolitics_prime