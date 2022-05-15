© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains the Unexpected Causes and Solutions for Homelessness
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • May 15, 2022
VA #64 Creator Explains the Unexpected Causes and Solutions for Homelessness
Description:
Is homelessness just bad luck, or is it a karmic payback for our own mistakes? Are homeless people re-experiencing trauma from past lives? Is growing homelessness being orchestrated to happen? Are the homeless better off living on the streets or in government shelters? What are the ethics and karmic consequences of becoming a panhandler? Will you receive a karmic benefit from giving money to a beggar, even if they are scamming you? Creator explains the karmic twists and turns of coping with homelessness and helping the homeless, and how to create a divine solution for the problem. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description:
Is homelessness just bad luck, or is it a karmic payback for our own mistakes? Are homeless people re-experiencing trauma from past lives? Is growing homelessness being orchestrated to happen? Are the homeless better off living on the streets or in government shelters? What are the ethics and karmic consequences of becoming a panhandler? Will you receive a karmic benefit from giving money to a beggar, even if they are scamming you? Creator explains the karmic twists and turns of coping with homelessness and helping the homeless, and how to create a divine solution for the problem. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.