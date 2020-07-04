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Decoding Beauty and the Beast (2012) Part 4 - "a perfect square in the palm of your hand"
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257 views • July 04, 2020
In this video we decode the rest of the scene we introduced in Part 1. We close with Aaron's reading of 2 Peter 1:1-11 and a review of how to stay abreast of what we publish across all our platforms.
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Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
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Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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