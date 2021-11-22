Life Hack #1 Contentment - Ep 6 Sailing With Thankfulness

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We've learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, especially living in Vrboska - Hvar, Croatia on our 37 foot Bavaria sailing boat ˝Thankfulness˝. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...
This episode of Sailing With Thankfulness includes a glimpse into living life on our sailing boat, cooking aboard and a galley/kitchen tour.
=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===
Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...
Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com
=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===
Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat
=== Books ===
Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book
=== Thanks To ===
Music: https://www.bensound.com