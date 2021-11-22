Life Hack #1 Contentment - Ep 6 Sailing With Thankfulness

We've learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, especially living in Vrboska - Hvar, Croatia on our 37 foot Bavaria sailing boat ˝Thankfulness˝. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

This episode of Sailing With Thankfulness includes a glimpse into living life on our sailing boat, cooking aboard and a galley/kitchen tour.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com