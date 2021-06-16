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[VOSTFR] Obama/Biden 152 milliards $ à l'Iran pour couvrir les décès de la SEAL TEAM 6 (ST-6)
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10 views • June 16, 2021
Travail effectué avec l'aide de Shining Soul, un admin de la chaine.
Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QF1JtpVPbs
https://puresocial.tv/benghazi-bombshell-exclusive/
Chantage et extorsion au plus haut niveau impliquant Oussama Ben Laden, Barack Obama, Joe Biden et Hillary Clinton.
Interview complète sur le chantage/extorsion de 152 milliards de dollars US envoyés à l'Iran pour couvrir les décès de la SEAL TEAM 6 (ST-6) par l'administration Obama/Biden.
Allen Harrow Parrot (dénonciateur de la CIA) raconte à Charles Woods (père de Tyrone Woods tué à Benghazi) que Obama et Biden ont envoyé à l'Iran 152 milliards de dollars pour couvrir les décès de la SEAL TEAM 6 (ST-6).
M. Allen a déclaré que toutes les preuves sortiront : documents et audio.
https://twitter.com/Annakhait/status/1315391500155523084
https://www.pfhub.com/breaking-joe-bidens-152-billion-dollar-benghazi-coverup/
https://bbs.wenxuecity.com/currentevent/2294836.html
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/obidens-150-billion-payment-to-iran-was-to-coverup-seal-team-6-deaths/
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/SEAL_Team_Six
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 [email protected]
Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QF1JtpVPbs
https://puresocial.tv/benghazi-bombshell-exclusive/
Chantage et extorsion au plus haut niveau impliquant Oussama Ben Laden, Barack Obama, Joe Biden et Hillary Clinton.
Interview complète sur le chantage/extorsion de 152 milliards de dollars US envoyés à l'Iran pour couvrir les décès de la SEAL TEAM 6 (ST-6) par l'administration Obama/Biden.
Allen Harrow Parrot (dénonciateur de la CIA) raconte à Charles Woods (père de Tyrone Woods tué à Benghazi) que Obama et Biden ont envoyé à l'Iran 152 milliards de dollars pour couvrir les décès de la SEAL TEAM 6 (ST-6).
M. Allen a déclaré que toutes les preuves sortiront : documents et audio.
https://twitter.com/Annakhait/status/1315391500155523084
https://www.pfhub.com/breaking-joe-bidens-152-billion-dollar-benghazi-coverup/
https://bbs.wenxuecity.com/currentevent/2294836.html
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/obidens-150-billion-payment-to-iran-was-to-coverup-seal-team-6-deaths/
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/SEAL_Team_Six
Pour continuer à me suivre :
☑️ https://odysee.com/@Miniver
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
☑️ https://parler.com/profile/Miniver1984
Me soutenir sur Tipeee ou paypal
✅ Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
✅ Tipeee : https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
☑️ https://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 [email protected]
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