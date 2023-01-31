https://gettr.com/post/p26szxz52c6

2023.01.30 The US, Japan and Netherlands have reached an agreement to stop exporting advanced chips and chip manufacture equipment to China. All the high tech industries like Aerospace, nuclear plants and high speed trains will be impacted. It could cause turmoil in the society worse than end of the world.

中国芯片被禁，整个社会的高端系统，大型芯片控制的都将出事儿，社会会动乱到比世界末日还可怕。



