Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Law Is Wrong - Joker Ft K-Dot
channel image
trutherbotJOKER
4 Subscribers
33 views
Published 18 hours ago

Donations

https://donate.stripe.com/3cs8x2cNZ8o9a4w5kk


patreon.com/trutherbotJOKER


-- Music --

Jamendo

http://jamen.do/a/591739


BandCamp

TrutherbotJOKER.bandcamp.com


Soundcloud

Soundcloud.com/trutherbotjoker


-- LIVE Video Pages - - 

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/trutherbotJOKER


Twitch

https://m.twitch.tv/trutherbotjoker


Twitter

https://twitter.com/truther8otJOKER


Odyssey

https://odysee.com/@trutherbotJOKER:f


Kick

https://kick.com/trutherbotJOKER


AfreecaTV

https://bj.afreecatv.com/trutherbotjk


DLiveTV

https://dlive.tv/trutherbotJOKER2


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzpYvFu12Js8/


Bigo

https://www.bigo.tv/user/942023529


Tik Tok

tiktok.com/@trutherbotjoker


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trutherbotJOKER


GoyimTV

https://goyimtv.com/channel/3913207358/trutherbotJK


DailyMotion

https://www.dailymotion.com/trutherbotJOKER


-- Social Media's --

Bitchute/Paychute

https://www.paychute.com/c/1163dd23-0d3f-4245-b04d-3b40c61f09f8 


Gab

https://gab.com/trutherbotJ0KER


Substack

https://substack.com/@trutherbotjoker 


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/trutherbotjoker/


Threads

https://www.threads.net/@trutherbotjoker


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552720641661&mibextid=ZbWKwL


Telegram

https://t.me/trutherb0tJOKER


Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/trutherbotjoker


Locals

https://locals.com/member/trutherbotJOKER


Minds

https://www.minds.com/trutherstar/

Keywords
politicsentertainmentmusicrothschildilluminatibanksongsongshiphoprap

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket