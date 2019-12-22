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Christmas special : shortbread cookies (biscuits sablés de Noël, France)
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38 views • December 22, 2019
Cooking WIth Benoit prepares a bunch of Christmas shortbread French cookies, with shaped cookie cutters, such as a duck, a mushroom, a star and what not.
The "biscuits sablés" (literally sandy cookies) were created in the French city of Sablé-sur-Sarthe, back in the XVIIth century and they're an institution in France. It's very popular in winter and during Christmas season. Kids love it. And elderlies too.
The French word of the day is "Emporte-pièce" for cookie cutter
Recipe :
half a pound of soft butter
3 eggs
half a pound of caster sugar
a pound of all purpose flour
the zest of a lemon
a selection of cookie cutters
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
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The "biscuits sablés" (literally sandy cookies) were created in the French city of Sablé-sur-Sarthe, back in the XVIIth century and they're an institution in France. It's very popular in winter and during Christmas season. Kids love it. And elderlies too.
The French word of the day is "Emporte-pièce" for cookie cutter
Recipe :
half a pound of soft butter
3 eggs
half a pound of caster sugar
a pound of all purpose flour
the zest of a lemon
a selection of cookie cutters
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
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