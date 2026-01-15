BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Terry Wolfe: Israel, Babylon, Prophecy, & the Beast System
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
This discussion features Terry Wolf exploring the geopolitical and prophetic implications of current world events, with a specific focus on Zionism and the conflict in Israel. Wolf argues that modern political movements often mirror biblical descriptions of Babylon, suggesting that global powers are currently manipulating religious narratives to consolidate control. The conversation expands to critique alternative media figures who may be inadvertently fueling extremism or participating in scripted societal collapses. By examining the intersection of technocracy and theology, the speakers warn of a coming "spiritual technocracy" that utilizes digital IDs and mass surveillance as tools for governance. Ultimately, Wolf advocates for a disentangled perspective, encouraging individuals to maintain moral clarity and spiritual resilience amidst engineered global instability.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com


***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Wolfpox https://www.wolfpox.com

Substack https://winterchristian.substack.com


About Terry Wolfe

Terry Wolfe is the author of Maybe Everyone Is Wrong: Revelations, Conspiracy, and the Kingdom of Heaven. He is an independent researcher from Canada's prairies, raised as a Mennonite to fear God and study the Word. His viral TikTok videos have been featured on dozens of major platforms and received millions of likes because they explain complex and intimidating topics in an enjoyable and simple way.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

