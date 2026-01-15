Terry Wolfe: Israel, Babylon, Prophecy, & the Beast System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This discussion features Terry Wolf exploring the geopolitical and prophetic implications of current world events, with a specific focus on Zionism and the conflict in Israel. Wolf argues that modern political movements often mirror biblical descriptions of Babylon, suggesting that global powers are currently manipulating religious narratives to consolidate control. The conversation expands to critique alternative media figures who may be inadvertently fueling extremism or participating in scripted societal collapses. By examining the intersection of technocracy and theology, the speakers warn of a coming "spiritual technocracy" that utilizes digital IDs and mass surveillance as tools for governance. Ultimately, Wolf advocates for a disentangled perspective, encouraging individuals to maintain moral clarity and spiritual resilience amidst engineered global instability.
About Terry Wolfe
Terry Wolfe is the author of Maybe Everyone Is Wrong: Revelations, Conspiracy, and the Kingdom of Heaven. He is an independent researcher from Canada's prairies, raised as a Mennonite to fear God and study the Word. His viral TikTok videos have been featured on dozens of major platforms and received millions of likes because they explain complex and intimidating topics in an enjoyable and simple way.
