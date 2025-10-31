How Banking Cartel's War of Conquest: Parallels An Ancient War

The video presents a comprehensive analysis of global power dynamics, centering around the influence of the banking class, exemplified by Cecil Rhodes, who manipulate political systems while maintaining the illusion of democratic free choice, and concentrating more power in their hands. This 'elite,' primarily based in England and the United States, conspires to rule the world, coordinating their plans through frequent meetings and conferences. Historian Carroll Quigley, granted access to their secret files, referred to them as 'the Anglo-American establishment.'





The video also exposes the global scale of online scams, predominantly romance scams, orchestrated by Chinese immigrants, affecting regions like Nigeria, Central, and East Africa. Mainstream media outlets have reported on this epidemic, yet little has been done to address its root causes.





The video then delves into the ongoing conflict in Sudan, initiated in 2023 by a coalition of global powers including the U.S., UK, France, China, Russia, puppet Ukraine, Arab nations, and mercenaries from Africa, South America and across the globe. This war is falsely portrayed as a conflict between two Sudanese army generals—one who leads "the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)" and the other who leads "the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)"—when in reality, they are secretly allies working with the international coalition and exterminating the indigenous peoples of Sudan through indiscriminate bombings and heavy artillery etc. The true objective is the mass murder of Sudanese people (i.e. people who are not Arabs), eradicating Christianity and its ancient monuments, destruction or looting of ancient Nubian monuments and artifacts, resource looting (notably gold), and land seizure, all under the guise of a proxy war. This aggression parallels and is a replay of the ancient war between Octavian (the first Roman Emperor) and Queen Amanirenas of Nubia/Kush (25-21 BC), where Octavian sought to make Nubia a puppet state and loot its gold, after defeating Mark Antony of Greece and Cleopatra of Egypt in a naval battle in 31 BC (Battle of Actium). Today, NATO, Russia, and their allies serve as the modern 'Rome,' attacking the ancient Nubian people once again. Nubians are defending their homeland against a vast imperial force: a modern, multi-headed global empire (NATO, Russia, China, etc.). The fact they are still fighting after 2 years: stands as a testament to their tenacious resilience, a trait honed over many millennia as an ancient race. This conflict can be aptly analogized as a David vs. Goliath situation, where an underdog challenges an overwhelmingly powerful adversary. Egyptian stelae (ancient stone monuments with writing on them) refer to Nubian leaders as "raging panthers" who attacked their enemies "like a cloudburst".





The people of Sudan, descendants of the ancient Kingdom of Kush/Nubia, are resisting this imperialist aggression through grassroots militias. The war has led to a deliberate, horrific artificial famine and drought, with food supplies, grain, seeds and farms being destroyed or confiscated, and communities placed under siege/blockade. Understanding this historical and geopolitical context is crucial for recognizing the true nature of the conflict and understanding that modern warfare done against nations is a coordinated international assault.





This is a 5 min video on Cleopatra: https://www.brighteon.com/7ee96946-363f-43a3-92b2-83a0dd5e09a8





This is a 2 min video on where Egyptians got mathematics from: https://www.brighteon.com/b12fda08-16cb-4faa-96f4-d8519d797b77





This is a 4 min video on mercenaries: https://www.brighteon.com/90c8aab2-5609-4924-b04a-38441c3f6041