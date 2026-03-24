EU Law and the Inevitable Economic Collapse, an interview with Bob Moriarty

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Policy decisions can make—or break—entire economies. As Europe tightens energy restrictions amid crisis, the risk of collapse grows louder. History shows: when leadership miscalculates, citizens pay the price. Change may be coming fast, and not quietly. The system isn’t bending anymore—it’s breaking.
#EUEconomy #EconomicCollapse #EnergyPolicy #GlobalCrisis #Leadership #Europe #BreakingPoint #WorldNews
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