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5/11/2022 Miles Guo: The Russia-Ukraine war has broken three traditional perceptions: (1) dictatorship cannot be challenged by Lao Baixing; (2) Russia and Communist China are unrivaled when they join forces; (3) nuclear blackmail is the best tool of dictators, all these no longer hold true; more importantly, the West has realized that economic sanctions are far more powerful than nuclear weapons