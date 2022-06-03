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Disney Employee Rips Company's "Grooming" & War on Faith, Family
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3900 views • June 03, 2022
Disney doubled down on the "woke" agenda and the sexualization of children, even to the point of being dishonest about Florida's efforts to protect students, veteran Disney employee Nick Caturano told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Asked why Disney executives are doing this, Caturano said they were seeking to "create" culture and push the envelope. The goal is to undermine the strong families and faith that keep a nation together. "They are chipping away at everything that's good, at the innocence of children," Caturano said.
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