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They Won't Leave Me Alone
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81 views • June 15, 2020
I always feel like, somebody's watching me.
Parody of Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me.
All in good fun....or is it? Hmmmmm.
Video by Media Bear.
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HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR IPHONE IS SECRETLY A CORONAVIRUS TRACKER
Many iPhone users across the US have over the past few days started to notice a new setting under the “privacy” subtab of the iPhone health app
https://www.infowars.com/how-to-check-if-your-iphone-is-secretly-a-coronavirus-tracker/
Parody of Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me.
All in good fun....or is it? Hmmmmm.
Video by Media Bear.
---------------------
HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR IPHONE IS SECRETLY A CORONAVIRUS TRACKER
Many iPhone users across the US have over the past few days started to notice a new setting under the “privacy” subtab of the iPhone health app
https://www.infowars.com/how-to-check-if-your-iphone-is-secretly-a-coronavirus-tracker/
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