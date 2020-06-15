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They Won't Leave Me Alone
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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81 views • June 15, 2020
I always feel like, somebody's watching me.
Parody of Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me.
All in good fun....or is it? Hmmmmm.
Video by Media Bear.
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HOW TO CHECK IF YOUR IPHONE IS SECRETLY A CORONAVIRUS TRACKER
Many iPhone users across the US have over the past few days started to notice a new setting under the “privacy” subtab of the iPhone health app
https://www.infowars.com/how-to-check-if-your-iphone-is-secretly-a-coronavirus-tracker/
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satirefunny videosomebodys watching merockwell parodymedia bear video
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy